France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 92,050

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (486) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32154 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,200. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2216 $
Price in auction currency 350000 JPY
France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

