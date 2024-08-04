France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 92,050
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1858
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32154 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,200. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2216 $
Price in auction currency 350000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
