France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 56,803

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1856 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (8)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bolaffi (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (8)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (17)
  • Hess Divo (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • iNumis (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (5)
  • Künker (6)
  • Leu (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (2)
  • MDC Monaco (6)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (4)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Via (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (4)
  • WCN (1)
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 2220 USD
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2384 $
Price in auction currency 9400 PLN
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction Bolaffi - December 2, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction Leu - July 18, 2022
Seller Leu
Date July 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - March 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

