100 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 56,803
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1856
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1856 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 2220 USD
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
