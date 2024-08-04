France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,049
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1855
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1855 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20919 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1533 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
