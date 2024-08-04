100 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1855 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20919 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (29) XF (27) VF (14) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU58 (9) AU55 (5) AU53 (6) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) PL (2) Service NGC (16) PCGS (14)

