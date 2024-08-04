Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 100 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,049

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1855 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20919 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1533 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 9, 2023
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction Tosunidis Coin House - December 15, 2022
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date December 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 29, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction cgb.fr - September 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - July 1, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction St James’s - March 30, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 BB at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

