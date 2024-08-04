Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1868 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1868 A "Type 1861-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1868 A "Type 1861-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,416,208

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1868 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Artemide Aste (5)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Aurora Numismatica (3)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (5)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (5)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (5)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 1, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 23700 RUB
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Bertolami - April 6, 2023
Seller Bertolami
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Artemide Aste - April 2, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - October 21, 2022
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date October 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 17, 2022
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
France 10 Francs 1868 A at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 10 Francs 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

