France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1868 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,416,208
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1868
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1868 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 23700 RUB
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bertolami
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date October 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
