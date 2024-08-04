10 Francs 1868 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1868 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (25) AU (10) XF (25) VF (30) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (9) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (10)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Artemide Aste (5)

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (2)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Aurora Numismatica (3)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Bertolami (1)

cgb.fr (3)

Chaponnière (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (11)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (2)

Inasta (1)

iNumis (5)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (7)

Künker (5)

Lugdunum (1)

MDC Monaco (4)

Monnaies d'Antan (5)

Nomisma (1)

Numis.be (1)

Palombo (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

SINCONA (5)

Soler y Llach (4)

Stack's (1)

Status International (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (1)