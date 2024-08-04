France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,345,519
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1867
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1867 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,450. Bidding took place November 17, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bertolami (5)
- Cayón (2)
- cgb.fr (3)
- Creusy Numismatique (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Heritage (10)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (2)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Maître Wattebled (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Rauch (3)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Status International (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 178 EUR
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 2100 NOK
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bertolami
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search