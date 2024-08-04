Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 10 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1861-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1861-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,345,519

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1867 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,450. Bidding took place November 17, 2019.

France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 178 EUR
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - April 26, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 2100 NOK
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 6, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction Bertolami - April 6, 2023
Seller Bertolami
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 5, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 5, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1867 BB at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

