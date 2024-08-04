10 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1867 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,450. Bidding took place November 17, 2019.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (5) XF (8) VF (33) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (6) MS65 (12) MS64 (6) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (8) NGC (20)

