France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,776,169
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1866
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1866 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30424 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
1185 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Bertolami
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
