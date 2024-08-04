10 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1866 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30424 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (22) XF (27) VF (42) F (6) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) MS66 (11) MS65 (4) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU50 (3) XF40 (2) Service PCGS (31) NGC (9) ANA (1)

Seller All companies

51 Gallery (1)

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (7)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Bertolami (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

cgb.fr (5)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Creusy Numismatique (7)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (2)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (15)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

iBelgica (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

iNumis (8)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Künker (6)

LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)

Lugdunum (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (8)

Nomisma (1)

Numismatica Luciani (2)

Palombo (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (4)

Stack's (2)

Status International (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Teutoburger (2)

V. GADOURY (5)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (3)

Wójcicki (1)