France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 10 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1861-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1861-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,776,169

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1866 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30424 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
1185 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 26, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction Coin Cabinet - October 10, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction Bertolami - April 6, 2023
Seller Bertolami
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - March 17, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT - July 2, 2022
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 BB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

