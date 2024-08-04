France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1866 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,719,748
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1866
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1866 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545415 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,460. Bidding took place September 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 720 PLN
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
