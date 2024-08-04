Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1866 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1866 A "Type 1861-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1866 A "Type 1861-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,719,748

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1866 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545415 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,460. Bidding took place September 10, 2019.

France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Aurea - May 30, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 4200 CZK
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Macho & Chlapovič - May 2, 2024
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 720 PLN
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Nomisma Aste - November 13, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1866 A at auction Artemide Aste - February 26, 2021
Seller Artemide Aste
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

