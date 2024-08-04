10 Francs 1866 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1866 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545415 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,460. Bidding took place September 10, 2019.

