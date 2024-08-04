Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 10 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,576,456

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1865 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 851602 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 919. Bidding took place September 5, 2023.

France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
189 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
175 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - October 21, 2022
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date October 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU55 GENI
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction VINCHON - December 12, 2019
Seller VINCHON
Date December 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 25, 2018
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 5, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1865 BB at auction Artemide Aste - August 31, 2016
Seller Artemide Aste
Date August 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

