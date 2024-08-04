France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,576,456
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1865
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1865 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 851602 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 919. Bidding took place September 5, 2023.
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date October 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU55 GENI
Selling price
******
Seller VINCHON
Date December 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
