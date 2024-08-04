10 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1865 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 851602 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 919. Bidding took place September 5, 2023.

