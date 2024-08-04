Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1865 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1865 A "Type 1861-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1865 A "Type 1861-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,672,389

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1865 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710480 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 560. Bidding took place June 7, 2022.

France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 21750 RUB
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Leu - September 11, 2023
Seller Leu
Date September 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - January 11, 2022
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1865 A at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
