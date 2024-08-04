France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1865 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,672,389
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1865
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1865 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710480 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 560. Bidding took place June 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Artemide Aste (3)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (3)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (3)
- Leu (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Maître Wattebled (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Status International (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Varesi (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 21750 RUB
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search