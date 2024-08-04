France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1864 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,449,387
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1864
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1864 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pruvost
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 8, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
