10 Francs 1864 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1864 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (8) XF (4) VF (18) F (1) VG (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) AU58 (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Artemide Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Aurora Numismatica (2)

cgb.fr (5)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Heritage Eur (2)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Künker (1)

Lugdunum (1)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Nomisma Aste (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Palombo (1)

Pruvost (1)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (1)

Status International (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (1)

Wójcicki (1)