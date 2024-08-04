Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1864 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 10 Francs 1864 BB "Type 1861-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1864 BB "Type 1861-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,449,387

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1864 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (2)
  • cgb.fr (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Nomisma Aste (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Status International (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - November 13, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
Seller Pruvost
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction Status International - June 11, 2021
Seller Status International
Date June 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction cgb.fr - September 8, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 8, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 BB at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 9, 2019
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

