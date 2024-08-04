France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1864 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,339,133
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1864
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1864 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 164 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 7, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
