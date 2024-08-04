Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1864 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1864 A "Type 1861-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1864 A "Type 1861-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,339,133

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1864 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (4)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (9)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 164 EUR
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction Artemide Aste - July 2, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction cgb.fr - March 7, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 7, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1864 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

