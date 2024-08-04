10 Francs 1864 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1864 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (3) XF (28) VF (25) F (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Aurora Numismatica (3)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (4)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (3)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (2)

ibercoin (2)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (6)

Kroha (1)

Künker (5)

Lugdunum (1)

MDC Monaco (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (9)

Naumann (2)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (1)