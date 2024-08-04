Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1863 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1863 A "Type 1861-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1863 A "Type 1861-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: cgb.fr

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,346,265

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1863 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 551727 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place December 3, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 720 PLN
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 212 EUR
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Heritage - February 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Tauler & Fau - May 4, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS62 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 3, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1863 A at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1863 All France coins France gold coins France coins 10 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search