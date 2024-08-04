France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1863 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,346,265
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1863
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1863 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 551727 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place December 3, 2019.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 720 PLN
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 212 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS62 GENI
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
