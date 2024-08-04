Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 10 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1861-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1861-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,461,785

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1862 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743600 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 630. Bidding took place June 7, 2022.

France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 720 PLN
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 184 EUR
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Bertolami - December 5, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Artemide Aste - December 5, 2020
Seller Artemide Aste
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 5, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Frühwald - November 29, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date November 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 14, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 12, 2018
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Artemide Aste - July 27, 2016
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Cayón - March 31, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction Artemide Aste - October 31, 2015
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 31, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1862 BB at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date March 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
