France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1861-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,461,785
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1862
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1862 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743600 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 630. Bidding took place June 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 720 PLN
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bertolami
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date November 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
