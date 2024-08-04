Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1862 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1862 A "Type 1861-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1862 A "Type 1861-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,844,037

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1862 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33766 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Aurora Numismatica (4)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • iNumis (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Aurea - June 10, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - January 11, 2022
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Tauler & Fau - February 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 18, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1862 A at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
