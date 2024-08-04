10 Francs 1862 A "Type 1861-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,844,037
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1862
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1862 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33766 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
