France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 10 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,147,934

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1860 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 19, 2020.

  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Lugdunum (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 720 PLN
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Holmasto - October 9, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 20, 2020
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 14, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 BB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

