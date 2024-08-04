10 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1860 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 19, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (8) VF (30) F (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (4)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (1)

CNG (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Holmasto (1)

ibercoin (1)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (2)

Lugdunum (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (4)

WDA - MiM (1)