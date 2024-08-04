Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1860 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1860 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1860 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,363,131

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1860 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20519 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place August 14, 2019.

France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
708 $
Price in auction currency 660 EUR
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1860 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

