10 Francs 1860 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,363,131
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1860
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1860 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20519 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place August 14, 2019.
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
708 $
Price in auction currency 660 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
