France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,111,306
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1859
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1859 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Artemide Aste (4)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- AURORA (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- Bertolami (5)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (4)
- cgb.fr (9)
- Chaponnière (4)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (9)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (25)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hermes Auctions (2)
- HERVERA (4)
- HIRSCH (6)
- ibercoin (4)
- Inasta (1)
- iNumis (14)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (3)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Möller (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (8)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Palombo (6)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stack's (11)
- Status International (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (4)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 20300 RUB
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 7, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search