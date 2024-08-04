Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: cgb.fr

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,111,306

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1859 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 1, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 20300 RUB
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 GENI
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction cgb.fr - March 7, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 7, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 10 Francs 1859 A at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

