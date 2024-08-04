Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 10 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 677,326

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1858 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 932 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction Aurora Numismatica - January 11, 2022
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 8, 2019
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction cgb.fr - April 9, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction Creusy Numismatique - April 22, 2014
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date April 22, 2014
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date December 5, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1858 BB at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

