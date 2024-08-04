France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 677,326
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1858
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1858 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 932 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Creusy Numismatique (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date April 22, 2014
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search