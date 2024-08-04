10 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1858 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 932 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

