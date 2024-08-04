Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,533,720

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31389 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 18800 RUB
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - October 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Coin Cabinet - October 10, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 10, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - December 1, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1858 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

