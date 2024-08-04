France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,533,720
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1858
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31389 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 18800 RUB
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
