France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 14,498,136

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1857 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20516 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place August 14, 2019.

France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 194 EUR
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 20350 RUB
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 28, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 15, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction Coin Cabinet - October 10, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction Naumann - April 2, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1857 A at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

