10 Francs 1857 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 14,498,136
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1857
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1857 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20516 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place August 14, 2019.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 20350 RUB
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
