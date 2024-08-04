Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,777,734

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1856 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (7)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (2)
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 740 PLN
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Pruvost - April 15, 2023
Seller Pruvost
Date April 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1856 A at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

