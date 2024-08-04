10 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1856 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (5) XF (17) VF (41) F (16) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Artemide Aste (3)

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (7)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (7)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (4)

iNumis (3)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (7)

Kroha (2)

Künker (6)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Pruvost (1)

Rauch (5)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Via (1)

WAG (2)