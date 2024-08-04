France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,777,734
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1856
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1856 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 740 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 740 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
