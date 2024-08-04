Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 10 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 32,188

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1855 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 817. Bidding took place February 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • cgb.fr (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT - July 2, 2022
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS GENI
Selling price
949 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction VINCHON - December 12, 2019
Seller VINCHON
Date December 12, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF30 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction Olivier Goujon - November 18, 2019
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 18, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 14, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction Palombo - January 18, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date January 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 12, 2018
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2013
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2013
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction cgb.fr - February 9, 2012
Seller cgb.fr
Date February 9, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2011
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 28, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 BB at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

