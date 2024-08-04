10 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1855 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 817. Bidding took place February 9, 2012.

