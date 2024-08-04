France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 32,188
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1855
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1855 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 817. Bidding took place February 9, 2012.
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
—
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS GENI
Selling price
949 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller VINCHON
Date December 12, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF30 GENI
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
