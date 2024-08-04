Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,158,207

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1855 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Boule (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Inasta (3)
  • iNumis (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (2)
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
602 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 1, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - July 23, 2020
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - July 23, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Frühwald - November 29, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date November 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A at auction GINZA - October 10, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1855 All France coins France gold coins France coins 10 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search