France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,158,207
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1855
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1855 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Frühwald
Date November 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
