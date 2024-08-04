10 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1855 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (11) XF (8) VF (25) F (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) AU58 (2) Service NGC (7) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (7)

Boule (1)

Chaponnière (2)

CNG (2)

COINSNET (1)

Creusy Numismatique (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (4)

Inasta (3)

iNumis (5)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (4)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (2)

WAG (2)