France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 959,190
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1855
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1855 "Small diameter" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3828 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Olivier Goujon (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2676 $
Price in auction currency 2400 CHF
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1855 "Small diameter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search