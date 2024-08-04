10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1855 "Small diameter" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3828 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (3) VF (3) F (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (3) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (6)