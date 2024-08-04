Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 959,190

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1855 "Small diameter" with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3828 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
France 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2676 $
Price in auction currency 2400 CHF
France 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Inasta - November 30, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Nomisma - April 30, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date April 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Nomisma - April 30, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date April 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Olivier Goujon - November 18, 2019
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2013
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1855 A "Small diameter" at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1855 "Small diameter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1855 All France coins France gold coins France coins 10 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search