France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter". Paris. Reeded edge (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris. Reeded edge
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,559,012
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1854
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1854 "Small diameter" with mark A. Paris. Reeded edge. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the 51 Gallery auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 17, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1854 "Small diameter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
