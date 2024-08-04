Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter". Paris. Reeded edge (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris. Reeded edge

Obverse 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" Paris Reeded edge - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" Paris Reeded edge - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,559,012

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1854 "Small diameter" with mark A. Paris. Reeded edge. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the 51 Gallery auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 17, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 51 Gallery (1)
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (5)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)
  • cgb.fr (8)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Palombo (3)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (3)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction CNG - July 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 275 USD
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******

France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******

France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 9, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******

France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******

France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Auctiones - December 12, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction V. GADOURY - September 3, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******

France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction Auctiones - June 20, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction cgb.fr - June 15, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 15, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

France 10 Francs 1854 A "Small diameter" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1854 "Small diameter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

