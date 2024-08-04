40 Francs 1807 A "Type 1807-1808". Paris. Incuse Error (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark A. Paris. Incuse Error. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1608 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Service NGC (1)