France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1807 A "Type 1807-1808". Paris. Incuse Error (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris. Incuse Error

Obverse 40 Francs 1807 A "Type 1807-1808" Paris Incuse Error - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1807 A "Type 1807-1808" Paris Incuse Error - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis

Specification

  • Metal Gold

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark A. Paris. Incuse Error. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1608 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1807 All France coins France gold coins France coins 40 Francs
