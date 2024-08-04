France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1807 A "Type 1807-1808". Paris. Incuse Error (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris. Incuse Error
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark A. Paris. Incuse Error. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1608 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
For the sale of 40 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
