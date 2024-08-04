France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1813 CL "Type 1809-1813". Genoa (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Genoa
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,070
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1813
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Genoa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1813 with mark CL. Genoa. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Genoa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3559 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1557 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2067 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
