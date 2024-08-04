Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1813 CL "Type 1809-1813". Genoa (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Genoa

Obverse 40 Francs 1813 CL "Type 1809-1813" Genoa - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1813 CL "Type 1809-1813" Genoa - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica Spa

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,070

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Genoa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1813 with mark CL. Genoa. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Genoa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3559 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1557 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 5, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2067 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 27, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 29, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - July 1, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1813 CL at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - June 13, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
