40 Francs 1813 CL "Type 1809-1813". Genoa (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1813 with mark CL. Genoa. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Genoa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3559 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

