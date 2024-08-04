Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1811 K "Type 1809-1813". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse 40 Francs 1811 K "Type 1809-1813" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1811 K "Type 1809-1813" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: ICE Auction Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Mintage UNC 6,333

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1811 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3506 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Libert (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (7)
  • V. GADOURY (5)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction V. GADOURY - April 21, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction V. GADOURY - September 3, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction Florange - January 15, 2021
Seller Florange
Date January 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction Schulman - October 18, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction V. GADOURY - March 21, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction Spink - January 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction Chaponnière - October 21, 2018
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
Seller Libert
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1811 K at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

