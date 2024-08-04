France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1811 K "Type 1809-1813". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Bordeaux
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 6,333
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1811
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1811 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3506 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Florange
Date January 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
