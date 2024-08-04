France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1810 K "Type 1809-1813". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Bordeaux
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 886
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1810
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1810 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3481 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1103 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
