France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1810 K "Type 1809-1813". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse 40 Francs 1810 K "Type 1809-1813" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1810 K "Type 1809-1813" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Maison Palombo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Mintage UNC 886

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1810 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3481 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1103 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction CNG - October 19, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction V. GADOURY - March 21, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction Boule - December 2, 2016
Seller Boule
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1810 K at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
