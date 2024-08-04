France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1809 W "Type 1809-1813". Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 5,925
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1809
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1809 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
782 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
