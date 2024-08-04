40 Francs 1809 W "Type 1809-1813". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1809 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition AU (6) XF (1) VF (9) F (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (2)