France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1809 W "Type 1809-1813". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 40 Francs 1809 W "Type 1809-1813" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1809 W "Type 1809-1813" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Mintage UNC 5,925

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1809 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Palombo (3)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
782 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Künker - September 18, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 W at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search