40 Francs 1809 U "Type 1809-1813". Turin (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Turin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1809
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Turin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
