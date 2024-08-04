France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1809 M "Type 1809-1813". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Toulouse
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,402
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1809
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1809 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3460 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1822 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1930 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date January 18, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
