Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1809 M "Type 1809-1813". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse 40 Francs 1809 M "Type 1809-1813" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1809 M "Type 1809-1813" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,402

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1809 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3460 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • NumisCorner (3)
  • Palombo (4)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1822 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1930 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction Schulman - October 18, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction Palombo - January 18, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date January 18, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction Chaponnière - October 23, 2016
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1809 M at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1809 All France coins France gold coins France coins 40 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search