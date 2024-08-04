40 Francs 1808 W "Type 1807-1808". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1808 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3444 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition AU (10) XF (10) VF (8) F (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Auction World (3)

cgb.fr (1)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (2)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Künker (6)

Leu (1)

Libert (1)

Numis.be (1)

Palombo (1)

Stack's (2)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (2)

VL Nummus (1)