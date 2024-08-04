France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1808 W "Type 1807-1808". Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 6,356
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1808
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1808 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3444 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1294 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
