France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1808 W "Type 1807-1808". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 40 Francs 1808 W "Type 1807-1808" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1808 W "Type 1807-1808" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Mintage UNC 6,356

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1808 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3444 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1294 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Leu - February 28, 2022
Seller Leu
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
Seller Libert
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 W at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

