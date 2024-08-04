40 Francs 1808 U "Type 1807-1808". Turin (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1808 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1654 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

