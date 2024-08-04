France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1808 U "Type 1807-1808". Turin (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Turin
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 346
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1808
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Turin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1808 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1654 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Palombo (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- V. GADOURY (3)
- Via (2)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
9317 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
21901 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date October 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search