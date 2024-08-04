Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1808 M "Type 1807-1808". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse 40 Francs 1808 M "Type 1807-1808" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1808 M "Type 1807-1808" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,226

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1808 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,900. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1186 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction V. GADOURY - April 21, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction VINCHON - December 9, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date December 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction Olivier Goujon - November 19, 2018
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction Jean ELSEN - March 10, 2017
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date October 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1808 M at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date December 5, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

