France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1808 M "Type 1807-1808". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Toulouse
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 4,226
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1808
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1808 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,900. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- JMPG (1)
- Künker (4)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Olivier Goujon (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (4)
- V. GADOURY (4)
- VINCHON (1)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1186 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VINCHON
Date December 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date October 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search