40 Francs 1808 M "Type 1807-1808". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1808 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,900. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition AU (7) XF (10) VF (13) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) Service NGC (3) PCGS (7)

