France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1808 A "Type 1807-1808". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1808 A "Type 1807-1808" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1808 A "Type 1807-1808" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Mintage UNC 43,789

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1808 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2020 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,908. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
623 $
Price in auction currency 495 GBP
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 29, 2020
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 18, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 40 Francs 1808 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

