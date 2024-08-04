France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1808 A "Type 1807-1808". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 43,789
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1808
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1808 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2020 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,908. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- CNG (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (2)
- DNW (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ICE (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Künker (8)
- London Coins (3)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
623 $
Price in auction currency 495 GBP
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search