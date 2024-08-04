France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1807 A "Type 1807-1808". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Mintage UNC 5,572
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1807
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1180 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
