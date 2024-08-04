Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1807 A "Type 1807-1808". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1807 A "Type 1807-1808" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1807 A "Type 1807-1808" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Mintage UNC 5,572

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • Chaponnière (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Libert (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (9)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Via (1)
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1180 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 20, 2020
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Sonntag - November 25, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 21, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Boule - November 14, 2018
Seller Boule
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
Seller Libert
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Chaponnière - October 22, 2017
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 40 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

