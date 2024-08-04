France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1807 W "Type 1806-1807". Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,043
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1807
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3416 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Aureo (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ICE (1)
- iNumis (5)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (5)
- London Coins (1)
- MDC Monaco (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
1233 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2258 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search