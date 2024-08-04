Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1807 W "Type 1806-1807". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 40 Francs 1807 W "Type 1806-1807" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1807 W "Type 1806-1807" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,043

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3416 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • WAG (1)
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
1233 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2258 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction London Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction Schulman - October 18, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date March 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date October 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction iNumis - May 3, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1807 W at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1807 All France coins France gold coins France coins 40 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search