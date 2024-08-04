40 Francs 1807 W "Type 1806-1807". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3416 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition AU (6) XF (7) VF (22) F (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (7) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Aureo (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

ICE (1)

iNumis (5)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (5)

London Coins (1)

MDC Monaco (4)

Numimarket (1)

Numis.be (1)

Palombo (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (2)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (3)

WAG (1)