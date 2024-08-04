Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1807 U "Type 1806-1807". Turin (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Turin

Obverse 40 Francs 1807 U "Type 1806-1807" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1807 U "Type 1806-1807" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 619

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Turin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3414 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Palombo (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (9)
  • WAG (1)
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
6463 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
7504 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction Florange - January 15, 2021
Seller Florange
Date January 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction Boule - December 2, 2016
Seller Boule
Date December 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction Chaponnière - October 23, 2016
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
France 40 Francs 1807 U at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******

