France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1807 U "Type 1806-1807". Turin (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Turin
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 619
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1807
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Turin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3414 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
6463 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
7504 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
