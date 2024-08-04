France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1807 M "Type 1806-1807". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Toulouse
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,994
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1807
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1557 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 9, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 15, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
