France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1807 M "Type 1806-1807". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse 40 Francs 1807 M "Type 1806-1807" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1807 M "Type 1806-1807" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,994

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1557 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date February 20, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction Warin Global Investments - May 9, 2022
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction Warin Global Investments - May 9, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 9, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction V. GADOURY - September 3, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction Heritage - April 15, 2021
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction Heritage - April 15, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 15, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

