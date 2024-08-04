40 Francs 1807 M "Type 1806-1807". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

