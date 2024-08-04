France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1807 I "Type 1806-1807". Limoges (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Limoges
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,859
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1807
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Limoges
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
2595 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
