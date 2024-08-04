Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1807 I "Type 1806-1807". Limoges (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Limoges

Obverse 40 Francs 1807 I "Type 1806-1807" Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1807 I "Type 1806-1807" Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: ICE Auction Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,859

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Limoges
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
2595 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 5, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction London Coins - March 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction VL Nummus - November 7, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Heritage - April 22, 2021
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Heritage - April 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Jean ELSEN - September 18, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction London Coins - September 5, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Frühwald - September 4, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 4, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 I at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
