40 Francs 1807 I "Type 1806-1807". Limoges (France, Napoleon I)

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

