40 Francs 1807 A "Type 1806-1807". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3399 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (14) XF (6) VF (20) F (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (5) AU53 (5) AU50 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (12)

