40 Francs 1807 A "Type 1806-1807". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 11,689
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1807
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3399 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1210 $
Price in auction currency 181000 JPY
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
