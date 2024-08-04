Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1807 A "Type 1806-1807". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1807 A "Type 1806-1807" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1807 A "Type 1806-1807" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 11,689

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1807 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3399 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1210 $
Price in auction currency 181000 JPY
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 40 Francs 1807 A at auction Olivier Goujon - November 18, 2019
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search