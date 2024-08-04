France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1806 W "Type 1806-1807". Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,336
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1806
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1806 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1427 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
871 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
