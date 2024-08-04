40 Francs 1806 W "Type 1806-1807". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1806 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

