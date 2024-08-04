Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1806 W "Type 1806-1807". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 40 Francs 1806 W "Type 1806-1807" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1806 W "Type 1806-1807" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,336

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1806 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Künker (8)
  • Libert (1)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Palombo (4)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (7)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1427 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 5, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
871 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction V. GADOURY - April 21, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - April 7, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction V. GADOURY - September 3, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Warin Global Investments - January 26, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1806 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1806 All France coins France gold coins France coins 40 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search