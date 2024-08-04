40 Francs 1806 M "Type 1806-1807". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1806 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (7) VF (3) F (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)