France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1806 M "Type 1806-1807". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse 40 Francs 1806 M "Type 1806-1807" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1806 M "Type 1806-1807" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1806 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2021.

  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Libert (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
France 40 Francs 1806 M at auction cgb.fr - July 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 M at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4717 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
France 40 Francs 1806 M at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4846 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
France 40 Francs 1806 M at auction Florange - January 15, 2021
Seller Florange
Date January 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


France 40 Francs 1806 M at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price


France 40 Francs 1806 M at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price


France 40 Francs 1806 M at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
Seller Libert
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 M at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price


France 40 Francs 1806 M at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price


France 40 Francs 1806 M at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price


France 40 Francs 1806 M at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - June 6, 2016
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 6, 2016
Condition F
Selling price


France 40 Francs 1806 M at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price


France 40 Francs 1806 M at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price


France 40 Francs 1806 M at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price


France 40 Francs 1806 M at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 40 Francs 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

