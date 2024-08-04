France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1806 M "Type 1806-1807". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Toulouse
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1806
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1806 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Florange (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (3)
- Libert (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (4)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4717 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4846 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Florange
Date January 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 6, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search