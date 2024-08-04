40 Francs 1806 I "Type 1806-1807". Limoges (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1806 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3376 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (11) XF (30) VF (32) F (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (6) XF40 (5) VF35 (2) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (11) NGC (14) GENI (2)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Bolaffi (1)

cgb.fr (3)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (6)

Hess Divo (4)

iNumis (6)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Künker (6)

Libert (1)

Lugdunum (1)

M&M AG, CH (1)

MDC Monaco (6)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Muizon – Rieunier (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Nihon (1)

Numis.be (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

SINCONA (3)

Spink (1)

Stack's (5)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (10)

V. GADOURY (4)

Varesi (1)

Warin Global Investments (3)