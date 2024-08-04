France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1806 I "Type 1806-1807". Limoges (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Limoges
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,103
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1806
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Limoges
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1806 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3376 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
844 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
893 $
Price in auction currency 140000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS GENI
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS GENI
Selling price
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
