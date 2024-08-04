Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1806 I "Type 1806-1807". Limoges (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Limoges

Obverse 40 Francs 1806 I "Type 1806-1807" Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs 1806 I "Type 1806-1807" Limoges - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,103

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Limoges
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1806 with mark I. Limoges. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Limoges Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3376 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Hess Divo (4)
  • iNumis (6)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Libert (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • MDC Monaco (6)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Muizon – Rieunier (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (10)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (3)
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
844 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
893 $
Price in auction currency 140000 JPY
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction Varesi - November 29, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction Artemide Aste - June 27, 2021
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction cgb.fr - April 27, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS GENI
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS GENI
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction Lugdunum - November 5, 2020
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1806 I at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

