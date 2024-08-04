Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1806 CL "Type 1806-1807". Genoa (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Genoa

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Genoa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

