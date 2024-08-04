Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W. Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,615

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year AN 14 (1805-1806)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3356 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Palombo (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2268 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Heritage - April 8, 2021
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Heritage - April 8, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction Palombo - December 13, 2014
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1805 All France coins France gold coins France coins 40 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search