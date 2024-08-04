France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) W. Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,615
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year AN 14 (1805-1806)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3356 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ICE (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (6)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Palombo (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (4)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2268 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search