France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U. Turin (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Turin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,199
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year AN 14 (1805-1806)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Turin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3351 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Chaponnière (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (8)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Numimarket (2)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Palombo (6)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (3)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4497 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
2682 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search