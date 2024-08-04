Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U. Turin (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Turin

Obverse 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,199

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year AN 14 (1805-1806)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Turin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3351 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Palombo (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4497 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
2682 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - July 1, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) U at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1805 All France coins France gold coins France coins 40 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search