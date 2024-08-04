France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 120,989
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year AN 14 (1805-1806)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica Spa auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Auction World (5)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iBelgica (1)
- ICE (2)
- iNumis (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (9)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Palombo (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (7)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (3)
- Warin Global Investments (4)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1831 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search