Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 120,989

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year AN 14 (1805-1806)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica Spa auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Auction World (5)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • ICE (2)
  • iNumis (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Warin Global Investments (4)
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1831 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Münzenonline - November 26, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Warin Global Investments - September 6, 2020
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN 14 (1805-1806) A at auction Frühwald - November 29, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date November 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1805 All France coins France gold coins France coins 40 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search