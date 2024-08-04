40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2811 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,705. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (93) XF (121) VF (160) F (20) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (6) MS62 (4) MS61 (16) AU58 (19) AU55 (27) AU53 (15) AU50 (12) XF45 (12) XF40 (15) VF30 (1) DETAILS (9) GENUINE (0) Service NGC (81) PCGS (59)

Seller All companies

51 Gallery (3)

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (7)

Ars Time (2)

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (29)

Aureo (1)

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Beaussant Lefèvre (3)

Bolaffi (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (4)

Cayón (1)

Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)

cgb.fr (2)

Chaponnière (2)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (3)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (3)

Coinhouse (1)

Creusy Numismatique (3)

DNW (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Felzmann (3)

Florange (1)

Goldberg (7)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (5)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (39)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hess Divo (13)

HIRSCH (1)

iBelgica (2)

iNumis (19)

Jean ELSEN (16)

Katz (14)

Künker (27)

Leu (1)

Libert (1)

Lugdunum (7)

M&M AG, CH (1)

MDC Monaco (7)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (10)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (3)

Münzenonline (2)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

NumisCorner (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (3)

Palombo (4)

Pruvost (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (1)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (2)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (11)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (3)

Spink (2)

Stack's (29)

Status International (2)

Teutoburger (9)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)

UBS (9)

V. GADOURY (8)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

VINCHON (8)

VL Nummus (4)

WAG (12)

Warin Global Investments (16)

Westfälische (2)