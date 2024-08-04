Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Maison Palombo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 251,707

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year AN 13 (1804-1805)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (437)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2811 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,705. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.

France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
880 $
Price in auction currency 139000 JPY
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
3109 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Heritage - March 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition No grade NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Numis Poland - January 25, 2024
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Numis Poland - January 25, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction
France 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

