France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Maison Palombo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 251,707
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year AN 13 (1804-1805)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (437)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs AN 13 (1804-1805) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2811 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,705. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 51 Gallery (3)
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (7)
- Ars Time (2)
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Auction World (29)
- Aureo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (3)
- Bolaffi (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (3)
- CNG (3)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (3)
- DNW (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Felzmann (3)
- Florange (1)
- Goldberg (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (5)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (39)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hess Divo (13)
- HIRSCH (1)
- iBelgica (2)
- iNumis (19)
- Jean ELSEN (16)
- Katz (14)
- Künker (27)
- Leu (1)
- Libert (1)
- Lugdunum (7)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- MDC Monaco (7)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (10)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Münzenonline (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (3)
- Palombo (4)
- Pruvost (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (11)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (29)
- Status International (2)
- Teutoburger (9)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- UBS (9)
- V. GADOURY (8)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- VINCHON (8)
- VL Nummus (4)
- WAG (12)
- Warin Global Investments (16)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
880 $
Price in auction currency 139000 JPY
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
3109 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition No grade NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 21
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search